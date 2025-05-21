Kuantum Papers standalone net profit declines 22.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.59% to Rs 276.27 crore

Net profit of Kuantum Papers declined 22.93% to Rs 26.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.59% to Rs 276.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 295.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 37.34% to Rs 115.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 183.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.82% to Rs 1099.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1206.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

