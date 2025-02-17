Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam standalone net profit declines 33.12% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.64% to Rs 1796.55 crore

Net profit of Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam declined 33.12% to Rs 322.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 481.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 8.64% to Rs 1796.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1966.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1796.551966.4951.0053.02713.41862.88322.04481.51322.04481.51

