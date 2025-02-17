Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam standalone net profit declines 33.12% in the December 2024 quarter

Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam standalone net profit declines 33.12% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 3:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 8.64% to Rs 1796.55 crore

Net profit of Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam declined 33.12% to Rs 322.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 481.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 8.64% to Rs 1796.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1966.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1796.551966.49 -9 OPM %51.0053.02 -PBDT713.41862.88 -17 PBT322.04481.51 -33 NP322.04481.51 -33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Standard Chartered Capital standalone net profit rises 0.53% in the December 2024 quarter

Kabirdas Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Jamnagar Utilities & Power Pvt standalone net profit rises 57.68% in the December 2024 quarter

KLM Axiva Finvest standalone net profit declines 78.82% in the December 2024 quarter

Sikka Ports & Terminals standalone net profit declines 36.52% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story