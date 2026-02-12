Associate Sponsors

Kusam Electrical Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 6:34 PM IST
Sales decline 10.31% to Rs 2.35 crore

Net loss of Kusam Electrical Industries reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 10.31% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2.352.62 -10 OPM %-5.1116.03 -PBDT-0.100.42 PL PBT-0.120.40 PL NP-0.120.30 PL

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 6:34 PM IST

