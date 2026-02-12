Associate Sponsors

KIOCL reports standalone net profit of Rs 18.13 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 6:34 PM IST
Sales decline 11.57% to Rs 159.65 crore

Net profit of KIOCL reported to Rs 18.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 47.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 11.57% to Rs 159.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 180.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales159.65180.54 -12 OPM %6.66-24.08 -PBDT22.74-36.53 LP PBT13.13-47.22 LP NP18.13-47.79 LP

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 6:34 PM IST

