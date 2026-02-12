KIOCL reports standalone net profit of Rs 18.13 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.57% to Rs 159.65 croreNet profit of KIOCL reported to Rs 18.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 47.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 11.57% to Rs 159.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 180.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales159.65180.54 -12 OPM %6.66-24.08 -PBDT22.74-36.53 LP PBT13.13-47.22 LP NP18.13-47.79 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content