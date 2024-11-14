Kusam Electrical Industries standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 62.58% to Rs 2.65 crore

Net profit of Kusam Electrical Industries rose 66.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 62.58% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2.651.636.047.980.160.140.140.120.150.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News