Kusam Electrical Industries standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 62.58% to Rs 2.65 croreNet profit of Kusam Electrical Industries rose 66.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 62.58% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.651.63 63 OPM %6.047.98 -PBDT0.160.14 14 PBT0.140.12 17 NP0.150.09 67
