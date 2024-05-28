Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kush Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kush Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Kush Industries reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.51% to Rs 0.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales00.01 -100 0.660.82 -20 OPM %0-400.00 --15.15-15.85 - PBDT-0.02-0.02 0 -0.04-0.08 50 PBT-0.02-0.03 33 -0.04-0.12 67 NP-0.02-0.03 33 2.27-0.12 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Kush Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.30 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sybly Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sumeru Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Oxford Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Madhusudan Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Singapore Exchange Market closes 0.35% up

Lakshmi Mills Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.80 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ingersoll-Rand slides after Q4 PAT drops 5% to Rs 64 cr

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Hong Kong Stocks closed flat ahead of inflation data globally

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story