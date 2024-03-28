Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kutch Copper commissions greenfield copper refinery project at Mundra

Kutch Copper commissions greenfield copper refinery project at Mundra

Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Kutch Copper, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, commissioned the first unit of its greenfield copper refinery project at Mundra on Thursday by dispatching the maiden batch of cathodes to customers.

This marks the Adani Portfolio's debut in the metal industry. The successful progress of the greenfield unit showcases the Adani Group's ability to plan and execute largescale projects.

Adani Enterprises is investing nearly $1.2 billion to set up a copper smelter with 0.5 MTPA capacity in the first phase. On completion of the second phase that will add similar capacity, Kutch Copper, with 1 MTPA, will be the world's largest single-location custom smelter, benchmarking ESG performance standards while leveraging state-of-the-art technology and digitalisation. It will create 2,000 direct and 5,000 indirect employment opportunities.

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

