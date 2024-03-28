IREDA approves borrowing programme of up to Rs 24,200 cr for FY25

At board meeting held on 28 March 2024

The Board of Directors of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) in its meeting held today inter-alia has approved the Borrowing programme up to Rs 24,200 crore for FY 2024-25.

The Borrowing includes fund raising through Taxable Bonds/Green Taxable Bonds/Sub-ordinated Tier-II Bonds/Perpetual Debt Instruments (PDI)/ Green Masala Bonds/Green Foreign currency bonds (USD/EUR/JPY)/Foreign currency bonds (USD/EUR/JPY)/Term loan from Banks and FI's from domestic market/Lines of credit from international agencies/Public & private placement of Tax-free bonds/Capital Gains Bonds/Commercial Papers/Short term loans/CC/WCDL from Banks/Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR -B) Loans from banks/External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) from the domestic and/or international financial market

