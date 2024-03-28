Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IREDA approves borrowing programme of up to Rs 24,200 cr for FY25

IREDA approves borrowing programme of up to Rs 24,200 cr for FY25

Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
At board meeting held on 28 March 2024

The Board of Directors of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) in its meeting held today inter-alia has approved the Borrowing programme up to Rs 24,200 crore for FY 2024-25.

The Borrowing includes fund raising through Taxable Bonds/Green Taxable Bonds/Sub-ordinated Tier-II Bonds/Perpetual Debt Instruments (PDI)/ Green Masala Bonds/Green Foreign currency bonds (USD/EUR/JPY)/Foreign currency bonds (USD/EUR/JPY)/Term loan from Banks and FI's from domestic market/Lines of credit from international agencies/Public & private placement of Tax-free bonds/Capital Gains Bonds/Commercial Papers/Short term loans/CC/WCDL from Banks/Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR -B) Loans from banks/External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) from the domestic and/or international financial market

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 1:33 PM IST

