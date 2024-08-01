Sales rise 6.07% to Rs 571.29 crore

Net profit of L G Balakrishnan & Bros rose 17.66% to Rs 65.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 55.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.07% to Rs 571.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 538.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.571.29538.6115.6116.15101.0995.5580.0077.1565.2355.44

