L G Balakrishnan &amp; Bros consolidated net profit rises 17.66% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 6.07% to Rs 571.29 crore

Net profit of L G Balakrishnan & Bros rose 17.66% to Rs 65.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 55.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.07% to Rs 571.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 538.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales571.29538.61 6 OPM %15.6116.15 -PBDT101.0995.55 6 PBT80.0077.15 4 NP65.2355.44 18

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

