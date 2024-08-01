TCNS Clothing Co. reports standalone net loss of Rs 59.74 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.53% to Rs 206.16 crore

Net Loss of TCNS Clothing Co. reported to Rs 59.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 36.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 15.53% to Rs 206.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 244.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.206.16244.07-19.31-4.21-52.32-19.80-79.55-49.28-59.74-36.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp