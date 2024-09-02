Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Gujarat Gas Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd and Concord Biotech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 September 2024.

Gujarat Gas Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd and Concord Biotech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 September 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd soared 12.00% to Rs 1540.5 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 14287 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3890 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Gas Ltd spiked 10.11% to Rs 668.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39760 shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd surged 7.52% to Rs 809. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14438 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35975 shares in the past one month.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd exploded 5.47% to Rs 720.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 72582 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43189 shares in the past one month.

Concord Biotech Ltd added 4.94% to Rs 1746.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11531 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7435 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Trigger happy regulator? RBI Dy Guv says action to protect customers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 250pts, Nifty at 25,300; Auto, Metal, Pharma top sectoral drags

Ethanol blending has saved Rs. 99,000 crore forex since 2014, says Puri

LIVE news: AAP legislator Amanatullah Khan arrested by ED after searches at his house

Bazaar Style IPO: Subscription soars on Day 2, GMP up 20%; should you bid?

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story