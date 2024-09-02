L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Gujarat Gas Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd and Concord Biotech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 September 2024. Gujarat Gas Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd and Concord Biotech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd soared 12.00% to Rs 1540.5 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 14287 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3890 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Gas Ltd spiked 10.11% to Rs 668.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39760 shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd surged 7.52% to Rs 809. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14438 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35975 shares in the past one month.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd exploded 5.47% to Rs 720.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 72582 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43189 shares in the past one month.

Concord Biotech Ltd added 4.94% to Rs 1746.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11531 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7435 shares in the past one month.

