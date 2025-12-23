L&T bags major order for Hydrocarbon Onshore business from BPCL

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced that its Hydrocarbon Onshore business vertical (L&T Onshore) has secured a major engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) order from Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL).

As per L&Ts internal classification, the contract falls under the major category, with an estimated value in the range of Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore.

The scope of the project includes setting up a Linear Low-Density Polyethylene/High-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE/HDPE) Swing Unit comprising two trains of 575 kilotonnes per annum (KTPA) each at BPCLs Bina facility in Madhya Pradesh. The project will be executed on a lump sum turnkey basis.

Once completed, the facility will be Indias largest LLDPE/HDPE swing unit, marking a significant milestone in domestic polyethylene production capacity. The project is a key component of BPCLs Bina Petrochemicals & Refinery Expansion Project, which aims to establish a petrochemical complex and expand refinery capacity from 7.8 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) to approximately 11 MMTPA.

The project aligns with the Government of Indias Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative by strengthening indigenous manufacturing capabilities and reducing dependence on imports of polymers. L&T Onshore is one of Indias largest EPC businesses, delivering comprehensive lump-sum turnkey solutions across the upstream, midstream and downstream hydrocarbon sectors. With a strong execution track record across geographies, it has delivered refinery expansions, petrochemical complexes, gas processing plants, fertiliser plants, LNG terminals and crosscountry pipelines. Subramanian Sarma, deputy managing director & president of L&T, said, This is a major order that will not only strengthen our balance sheet but also provide impetus to our demonstrated credentials in downstream hydrocarbon EPC space.

E S Sathyanarayanan, senior vice president & IC head of L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore & member of the Ecom L&T, said, In the ever-evolving landscape of the hydrocarbon and petrochemical sector, this win for L&T Onshore is a testament to the trust that customers repose in our execution and delivering capabilities. We are fully committed to delivering the project with high standards of HSE and quality. Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services. The company reported a 15.6% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,926.09 crore on a 10.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 67,983.53 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. The scrip rose 0.21% to currently trade at Rs 4,080.20 on the BSE.