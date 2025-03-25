L&T-Cloudfiniti enters into partnership with three AI start-ups

L&T-Cloudfiniti, a division of Larsen & Tourbo, announced new strategic partnerships with three leading AI startups, including one based in Europe. The collaborations will focus on groundbreaking developments in healthcare, life sciences, vertical AI, and conversational technologies in India and across the globe by harnessing cutting-edge AI models to transform key industries and drive digital innovation in multiple sectors. The three partnerships that L&T-Cloudfiniti has got into are:

Hanooman AI (Healthcare & Life Sciences): L&T-Cloudfiniti has partnered with Hanooman AI, a pioneering AI startup in the healthcare and life sciences space. This partnership will leverage Hanooman's advanced AI-powered tools to accelerate healthcare transformation in India. By integrating AI-driven insights into healthcare practices, Hanooman is poised to improve patient outcomes, optimise treatment pathways, and advance medical research in life sciences.

CoRover (Conversational & Attentive AI): L&T-Cloudfiniti has also teamed up with CoRover, an AI-driven startup focussed on creating conversational AI and foundational models (like BharatGPT). CoRover's innovative solutions offer the ability to enhance user experiences with more natural, human-like conversations across various sectors, including customer service, education, and more. With this collaboration, L&T-Cloudfiniti aims to bring real time, personalised communication and AI-enabled attentiveness to the forefront of businesses in India.

Pidima AI (Agentic AI for Regulated Industries): The third partnership is with Pidima, a UK based startup revolutionising mission-critical industries with its Agentic AI platform. By automating test specification and compliance documentation, Pidima delivers 10x faster outcomes, reduces costs by millions, and elevates efficiency to extraordinary heights. Pidima's solutions are designed for regulated sectors such as healthcare, MedTech, automotive, and aerospace, where precision and compliance are non-negotiable. The collaboration will significantly enhance L&T-Cloudfiniti's AI offerings in these critical domains, paving the way for smarter, more efficient, and highly compliant operations.

Commenting on the development, Seema Ambastha, Chief Executive, L&T-Cloudfiniti, said: These collaborations reflect our commitment to driving AI adoption across industries, from healthcare to aerospace, by partnering with the brightest minds and the most innovative companies in the AI landscape. The collective expertise and disruptive technologies from these startups will play a crucial role in shaping the future of AI and will enable L&T-Cloudfiniti to provide cutting-edge solutions that deliver tangible business outcomes for clients globally.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News