The Hydrocarbon vertical (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon - LTEH) of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has recently secured a large onshore project from IndianOil Adani Ventures. According to the company's project classification, the value of the order ranges between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

The scope of work includes engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of Offsite Tankages, Bullets and other associated facilities on Lump Sum Turnkey basis.

LTEH is executing four prestigious projects under IOCL's P-25 expansion programme. The earlier awarded projects under program-25 include Residue Hydro Cracker Unit (RHCU), Diesel Hydrotreater (DHDT) and Reactor Regenerator Package (RR).

