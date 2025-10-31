L T Foods consolidated net profit rises 10.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.22% to Rs 2765.74 crore

Net profit of L T Foods rose 10.42% to Rs 163.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 148.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 31.22% to Rs 2765.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2107.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2765.742107.7911.1910.88289.00244.80229.12199.97163.85148.39

