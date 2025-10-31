Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit rises 8.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.88% to Rs 3554.44 crore

Net profit of Pidilite Industries rose 8.36% to Rs 579.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 534.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.88% to Rs 3554.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3234.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3554.443234.9123.9223.73887.26812.98787.31725.10579.23534.56

