Nelcast consolidated net profit declines 51.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Nelcast declined 51.53% to Rs 4.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 9.59% to Rs 298.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 330.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.298.74330.425.726.4712.9317.296.3611.194.769.82

