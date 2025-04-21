L T Foods Ltd Slips 2.28%

L T Foods Ltd has lost 8.48% over last one month compared to 6.36% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 2.87% rise in the SENSEX

L T Foods Ltd fell 2.28% today to trade at Rs 348.95. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is down 0.27% to quote at 20502.09. The index is up 6.36 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ADF Foods Ltd decreased 2.06% and Flair Writing Industries Ltd lost 1.77% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went up 7.29 % over last one year compared to the 8.25% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 2447 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 71096 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 451 on 10 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 186.75 on 04 Jun 2024.

