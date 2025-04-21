Vastu Housing Finance Corporation consolidated net profit declines 18.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.77% to Rs 391.36 crore

Net profit of Vastu Housing Finance Corporation declined 18.18% to Rs 103.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 126.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.77% to Rs 391.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 394.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.25% to Rs 323.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 360.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.07% to Rs 1406.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1233.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

