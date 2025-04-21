Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inox Wind executes 900 MW of turnkey project from Purvah Green

Inox Wind executes 900 MW of turnkey project from Purvah Green

Image
Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To commence phase-wise commissioning from FY26 onwards

Inox Wind updated today that the execution of the 990 MW turnkey order out of the 1,500 MW framework agreement signed is in full swing across multiple locations in the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. IWL has received all the advances related to these projects and commissioning is expected in phases from FY26 onwards. This order from Purvah Green, a subsidiary of CESC, is the single largest wind order awarded by an IPP in India to any wind OEM.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's forex reserves rise by $1.57 billion to $677.84 billion

Vastu Housing Finance Corporation consolidated net profit declines 18.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Axis Finance standalone net profit declines 2.37% in the March 2025 quarter

ICICI Bank consolidated net profit rises 15.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Integra Capital standalone net profit declines 64.29% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story