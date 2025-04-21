Inox Wind executes 900 MW of turnkey project from Purvah Green

To commence phase-wise commissioning from FY26 onwards

Inox Wind updated today that the execution of the 990 MW turnkey order out of the 1,500 MW framework agreement signed is in full swing across multiple locations in the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. IWL has received all the advances related to these projects and commissioning is expected in phases from FY26 onwards. This order from Purvah Green, a subsidiary of CESC, is the single largest wind order awarded by an IPP in India to any wind OEM.

