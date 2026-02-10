Associate Sponsors

L&T gains on bagging 'significant' road development contract in Dubai

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 12:51 PM IST
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rose 1.05% to Rs 4156.64 after the company said its transportation infrastructure vertical has secured a road development contract in Dubai, UAE.

The contract has been classified as 'significant', implying an order value in the range of Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

The order relates to Phase I of the improvement of Latifa Bint Hamdan Street, awarded by UAE authorities. The project involves upgrading the existing corridor from Emirates Road (E611) to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) by widening the current two-lane dual carriageway into a four-lane dual carriageway in each direction to improve traffic capacity and flow.

The scope also includes construction of a major structural interchange at E311 to enable seamless traffic movement in all directions, extension of the corridor with a new four-lane dual carriageway, and a dedicated interchange to facilitate U-turns and improve access to adjoining developments. The project is scheduled for completion within 36 months.

L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services, operating across multiple geographies.

On a consolidated basis, L&T's net profit declined 4.27% year-on-year to Rs 3,215.11 crore in Q3 FY26, even as revenue from operations rose 10.48% to Rs 71,449.70 crore in Q3 FY26.

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

