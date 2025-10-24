Home / Markets / Capital Market News / South India Paper Mills soars after reporting turnaround Q2 numbers

South India Paper Mills soars after reporting turnaround Q2 numbers

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
South India Paper Mills surged 14.51% to Rs 89.95 after the company reported consolidated net profit 2.81 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 1.21 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 9.62% YoY to Rs 111.56 crore in Q2 September 2025.

The company reported pre-tax profit of Rs 3.76 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with pre-tax loss of Rs 1.61 crore in Q2 FY25.

Total expenses increased 3.47% to Rs 107.96 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 104.34 core in Q2 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 66.60 crore (up 4.11%), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 8.29 crore (up 8.94% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 5.16 crore (up 5.95% YoY) during the period under review.

South India Paper Mills is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of paper and paper products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

