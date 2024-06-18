The EPC major announced that its construction arm has secured 'significant' orders for its Buildings & Factories (B&F) vertical in India.

As per L&Ts classification, the value of the significant contract lies between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.

The B&F business has secured an order from the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, Hyderabad for constructing a super-speciality hospital at Gachibowli in the city.

The scope of the order includes civil structures, finishes, facade, interiors, MEP services, paramedical and external development jobs, including landscaping. The total built up area is 1.1 million square feet.

Further, the business has also bagged a order from a client for the construction of office space in Mumbai with an approximate built-up area of 13 lakh square feet.

The order entails civil and composite steel structure for 2B+G+6P+18 office floors. The project is scheduled to be completed in 20 months.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customer focused approach and the constant quest for top class quality has enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

The EPC major's consolidated net profit rose 10.27% to Rs 4,396.12 crore on 14.99% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 67,078.68 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The scrip rose 0.28% to currently trade at Rs 3,697.20 on the BSE.

