Volumes soar at Tata Investment Corporation Ltd counter

Asahi India Glass Ltd, Godrej Agrovet Ltd, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 June 2024.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 35445 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4777 shares. The stock gained 2.59% to Rs.6,907.00. Volumes stood at 14268 shares in the last session.

Asahi India Glass Ltd registered volume of 13247 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5492 shares. The stock rose 6.80% to Rs.661.55. Volumes stood at 4937 shares in the last session.

Godrej Agrovet Ltd witnessed volume of 48780 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21258 shares. The stock increased 6.86% to Rs.626.95. Volumes stood at 8293 shares in the last session.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd recorded volume of 54422 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23979 shares. The stock gained 0.53% to Rs.620.95. Volumes stood at 30951 shares in the last session.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd recorded volume of 2.63 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.49 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.55% to Rs.309.55. Volumes stood at 83605 shares in the last session.

