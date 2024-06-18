Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Speculative Net Longs In US Dollar Index Rise Marginally

Speculative Net Longs In US Dollar Index Rise Marginally

Image
Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Large currency market speculators in the US dollar futures continued to increase their net long positions, although marginally, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 5013 contracts in the data reported through June 11, 2024, staying at its highest level since March 12th. This was a weekly addition of 126 net long contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Speculative Net Longs In Euro Futures Rise To 2-Month High

US Dollar Net Speculative Long Position Rise Considerably

Dollar Index At Eight Week High; COT Report Indicates Further Fall IN Speculative Net Longs

US Dollar Index Net Speculative Longs Rise Further

US Dollar Index Speculative Longs Edge Higher

Volumes soar at Tata Investment Corporation Ltd counter

Board of GRM Overseas to consider fund raising

Anant Raj hits record high after arm signs MoU with Orange Business Services

BLS E-Services spurts on plan to acquire 55% stake in Aadifidelis Solutions

US Equities Move Notably Higher; Nasdaq and S&amp;P 500 Attain New Record Closing Highs

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story