L&T secures Pinaka system order from Indian Army

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said it has received a supply order from the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) of the Indian Army for overhaul, upgrade, and obsolescence management of the indigenous Pinaka Multi-Rocket Launcher Systems.

The program involves lifecycle support and modernization of in-service Pinaka regiments. Under the arrangement, 510 Army Base Workshop (ABW) of the Corps of EME will carry out overhauls and upgrades, while L&T, as the OEM, will supply critical spares and provide technical and quality support.

In the initial phase, L&T and 510 ABW will jointly undertake a pilot overhaul of Pinaka Launchers and Battery Command Posts, after which the remaining systems will be overhauled by 510 ABW. The initiative reinforces the public-private partnership model in defence sustenance and aligns with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat program.