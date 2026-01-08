HUDCO signs MoU with Chhattisgarh government

Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has signed an MoU with the Government of Chhattisgarh to provide financial assistance of up to Rs 1 lakh crore over the next five years for housing and urban infrastructure development.

Under the non-binding MoU, HUDCO may extend financial assistance of up to Rs 20,000 crore per year, aggregating to Rs 1 lakh crore over the five-year period. Of the proposed outlay, infrastructure projects account for the largest share at Rs 70,000 crore, covering both core and non-core segments such as water supply, sewerage, drainage, roads, electricity, smart cities, metro rail projects, airports, industrial parks, social and commercial infrastructure, educational institutions, hospitals, logistics hubs, IT infrastructure, civil aviation, mining institutions, and rural infrastructure.

The agreement is effective from the date of signing and will remain valid until the end of FY2030, with a provision for extension. It is an in-principle arrangement, with funding for individual projects subject to HUDCOs due diligence and mutually agreed terms and conditions.