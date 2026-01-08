Avantel gains on securing Rs 11-cr order from NewSpace India

Avantel rallied 3.05% to Rs 168.75 after the company announced that it had received a purchase order valued at Rs 11.19 crore from NewSpace India.

According to an exchange filing, the order comprises the supply, installation, and commissioning of devices for Xponders. The execution of the contract is scheduled to be completed by July 2026.

The company also stated that the purchase order was received via email on 7 January 2026.

Avantel is engaged in the business of designing, developing, and maintaining wireless and satellite communication products, defence electronics, radar systems, and the development of network management software applications for its customers, mainly from the aerospace and defence sectors.