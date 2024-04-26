Ponni Sugars (Erode) standalone net profit rises 98.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 28.30% to Rs 71.31 crore

Net profit of Ponni Sugars (Erode) rose 98.54% to Rs 13.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 28.30% to Rs 71.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 99.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.22% to Rs 46.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.24% to Rs 421.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 435.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

71.3199.46421.31435.4314.0010.7310.229.3013.9512.1760.6055.2011.6510.2951.8947.6213.566.8346.8638.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News