Ponni Sugars (Erode) standalone net profit rises 98.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales decline 28.30% to Rs 71.31 crore

Net profit of Ponni Sugars (Erode) rose 98.54% to Rs 13.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 28.30% to Rs 71.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 99.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.22% to Rs 46.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.24% to Rs 421.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 435.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales71.3199.46 -28 421.31435.43 -3 OPM %14.0010.73 -10.229.30 - PBDT13.9512.17 15 60.6055.20 10 PBT11.6510.29 13 51.8947.62 9 NP13.566.83 99 46.8638.34 22

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

