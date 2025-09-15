L&T wins large NHSRCL order for bullet train track work

Larsen & Toubro's transportation infrastructure vertical has bagged a large order from the National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) to build 156 route km of ballastless track for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor.

As per L&Ts order classification, a large order falls in the range of Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore. The contract pertains to Package T1, which spans from Mumbais Bandra-Kurla Complex to Zaroli village near the Maharashtra-Gujarat border.

The project includes the design, supply, construction, testing, and commissioning of track-works on a design-build lump sum price basis. The scope covers over 21 km of underground tracks, aligned with civil packages C1 and C2, and 135 km of elevated viaduct sections under package C3.