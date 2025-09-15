Saregama India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Saregama India Ltd is quoting at Rs 491.95, down 0.16% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 28.35% in last one year as compared to a 1.08% slide in NIFTY and a 24.28% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Saregama India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 491.95, down 0.16% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 25109.8. The Sensex is at 81924.54, up 0.02%.Saregama India Ltd has added around 1.28% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Saregama India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1621.05, down 0.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 70781 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.92 lakh shares in last one month.