Hero MotoCorp Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5281.5, down 0.38% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 25109.8. The Sensex is at 81924.54, up 0.02%.Hero MotoCorp Ltd has added around 5.97% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26866.65, down 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.62 lakh shares in last one month.