Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 3539.2, down 1.41% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 28.35% in last one year as compared to a 1.08% slide in NIFTY and a 3.7% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3539.2, down 1.41% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 25109.8. The Sensex is at 81924.54, up 0.02%.Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has gained around 4.61% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26866.65, down 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3558.5, down 1.34% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd jumped 28.35% in last one year as compared to a 1.08% slide in NIFTY and a 3.7% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 33.5 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

