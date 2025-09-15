Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceigall India gains after emerging as L1 bidder from GMADA

Ceigall India gains after emerging as L1 bidder from GMADA

Image
Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ceigall India added 1.76% to Rs 274 after the company has been emerged as lowest (L1) bidder from Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) for the construction project worth Rs 509.20 crore.

The project includes development and construction of internal road networks within Pockets B, C, and D of Aerotropolis City, located in S.A.S Nagar. The scope of work includes comprehensive civil works for road infrastructure, along with allied public health services and electrical installations to support the urban infrastructure.

The order entails a construction phase of 24 months with defect liability period of 36 months after completion of project. The project cost stood at Rs 467.93 crore while awarded cost stands at Rs 509.20 crore.

Ceigall India is an infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company undertaking specialized structural works such as elevated roads, flyovers, bridges, railway overbridges, tunnels, highways, expressways, and runways. The principal business operations are broadly divided into EPC projects and hybrid annuity model (HAM) projects.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 33% to Rs 53.18 crore on a 1.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 838.18 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TVS Motor signs MoU with ALT Mobility

Siemens Ltd in demand

STL Networks hits the roof after securing Rs 359 crore contract from PowerGrid Teleservices

MRF Ltd gains for third consecutive session

British Pound net speculative shorts inch higher

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story