Ceigall India gains after emerging as L1 bidder from GMADA

Ceigall India added 1.76% to Rs 274 after the company has been emerged as lowest (L1) bidder from Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) for the construction project worth Rs 509.20 crore.The project includes development and construction of internal road networks within Pockets B, C, and D of Aerotropolis City, located in S.A.S Nagar. The scope of work includes comprehensive civil works for road infrastructure, along with allied public health services and electrical installations to support the urban infrastructure.
The order entails a construction phase of 24 months with defect liability period of 36 months after completion of project. The project cost stood at Rs 467.93 crore while awarded cost stands at Rs 509.20 crore.
Ceigall India is an infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company undertaking specialized structural works such as elevated roads, flyovers, bridges, railway overbridges, tunnels, highways, expressways, and runways. The principal business operations are broadly divided into EPC projects and hybrid annuity model (HAM) projects.
The companys consolidated net profit declined 33% to Rs 53.18 crore on a 1.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 838.18 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
