La Opala RG Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Power Mech Projects Ltd, VST Industries Ltd, Epigral Ltd and CMS Info Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 June 2024.

La Opala RG Ltd lost 3.59% to Rs 317 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 44544 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8968 shares in the past one month.

Power Mech Projects Ltd crashed 3.22% to Rs 5000. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7587 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4466 shares in the past one month.

VST Industries Ltd tumbled 3.08% to Rs 4327.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3020 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2426 shares in the past one month.

Epigral Ltd corrected 2.91% to Rs 1339.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12541 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5734 shares in the past one month.

CMS Info Systems Ltd slipped 2.81% to Rs 474. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 51530 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70323 shares in the past one month.

