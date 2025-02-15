La Opala RG standalone net profit declines 47.53% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.78% to Rs 91.30 crore

Net profit of La Opala RG declined 47.53% to Rs 23.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 44.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 14.78% to Rs 91.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 107.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

