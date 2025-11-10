Karnataka Bank consolidated net profit declines 5.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 2.46% to Rs 2179.18 crore

Net profit of Karnataka Bank declined 5.06% to Rs 319.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 336.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income declined 2.46% to Rs 2179.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2234.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2179.182234.1370.1169.82420.08429.23420.08429.23319.22336.24

