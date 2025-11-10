Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Karnataka Bank consolidated net profit declines 5.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Karnataka Bank consolidated net profit declines 5.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Total Operating Income decline 2.46% to Rs 2179.18 crore

Net profit of Karnataka Bank declined 5.06% to Rs 319.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 336.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income declined 2.46% to Rs 2179.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2234.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income2179.182234.13 -2 OPM %70.1169.82 -PBDT420.08429.23 -2 PBT420.08429.23 -2 NP319.22336.24 -5

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

