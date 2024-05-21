Home / Markets / Capital Market News / La Tim Metal & Industries standalone net profit rises 1677.78% in the March 2024 quarter

La Tim Metal &amp; Industries standalone net profit rises 1677.78% in the March 2024 quarter


Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales rise 21.44% to Rs 71.15 crore

Net profit of La Tim Metal & Industries rose 1677.78% to Rs 3.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.44% to Rs 71.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 7.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.18% to Rs 348.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 271.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales71.1558.59 21 348.17271.62 28 OPM %6.522.15 -4.04-0.25 - PBDT3.950.86 359 10.49-4.94 LP PBT3.260.25 1204 7.85-7.38 LP NP3.200.18 1678 7.65-7.50 LP

