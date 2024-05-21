Welspun Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 50.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.84% to Rs 821.11 crore

Net profit of Welspun Enterprises declined 50.71% to Rs 69.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 141.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.84% to Rs 821.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 845.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 59.17% to Rs 295.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 722.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.14% to Rs 2872.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2758.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

821.11845.082872.282758.1913.5411.2214.798.95128.66130.26506.10271.54119.58126.32478.54258.4469.73141.48295.09722.75

