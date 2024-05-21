Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welspun Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 50.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Welspun Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 50.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales decline 2.84% to Rs 821.11 crore

Net profit of Welspun Enterprises declined 50.71% to Rs 69.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 141.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.84% to Rs 821.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 845.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 59.17% to Rs 295.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 722.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.14% to Rs 2872.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2758.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales821.11845.08 -3 2872.282758.19 4 OPM %13.5411.22 -14.798.95 - PBDT128.66130.26 -1 506.10271.54 86 PBT119.58126.32 -5 478.54258.44 85 NP69.73141.48 -51 295.09722.75 -59

First Published: May 21 2024 | 3:48 PM IST

