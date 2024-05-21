Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCP Plastene Bulkpack reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.56 crore in the March 2024 quarter

HCP Plastene Bulkpack reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.56 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.76% to Rs 76.63 crore

Net profit of HCP Plastene Bulkpack reported to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.76% to Rs 76.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 77.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.20% to Rs 294.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 351.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales76.6377.22 -1 294.56351.52 -16 OPM %7.154.03 -5.664.95 - PBDT3.250.13 2400 7.508.37 -10 PBT1.45-1.71 LP 0.200.98 -80 NP0.56-1.30 LP -1.19-2.21 46

