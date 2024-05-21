Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Global Education consolidated net profit declines 45.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Global Education consolidated net profit declines 45.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales decline 16.11% to Rs 18.44 crore

Net profit of Global Education declined 45.89% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.11% to Rs 18.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.76% to Rs 33.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.89% to Rs 74.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 61.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales18.4421.98 -16 74.3161.98 20 OPM %42.0867.56 -58.9755.45 - PBDT8.5215.40 -45 49.1636.59 34 PBT7.3513.13 -44 44.8330.31 48 NP5.339.85 -46 33.8322.59 50

First Published: May 21 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

