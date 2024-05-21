Global Education consolidated net profit declines 45.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.11% to Rs 18.44 croreNet profit of Global Education declined 45.89% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.11% to Rs 18.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 49.76% to Rs 33.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.89% to Rs 74.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 61.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
