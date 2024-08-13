La Tim Metal & Industries standalone net profit rises 63.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.70% to Rs 75.53 croreNet profit of La Tim Metal & Industries rose 63.64% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.70% to Rs 75.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 84.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales75.5384.58 -11 OPM %4.062.70 -PBDT2.871.67 72 PBT2.191.05 109 NP1.620.99 64
Powered by Capital Market - Live News