La Tim Metal & Industries standalone net profit rises 63.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales decline 10.70% to Rs 75.53 crore

Net profit of La Tim Metal & Industries rose 63.64% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.70% to Rs 75.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 84.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales75.5384.58 -11 OPM %4.062.70 -PBDT2.871.67 72 PBT2.191.05 109 NP1.620.99 64

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

