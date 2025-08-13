Lactose (India) standalone net profit declines 33.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.35% to Rs 39.58 crore

Net profit of Lactose (India) declined 33.92% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 34.35% to Rs 39.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.39.5829.4611.2918.943.664.542.293.231.502.27

