Goodricke Group standalone net profit declines 27.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.46% to Rs 216.56 crore

Net profit of Goodricke Group declined 27.78% to Rs 43.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 60.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 31.46% to Rs 216.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 315.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.216.56315.9415.1420.7634.5965.7829.9660.6743.5360.27

