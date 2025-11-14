Om Freight Forwarders consolidated net profit declines 5.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.40% to Rs 113.84 crore

Net profit of Om Freight Forwarders declined 5.36% to Rs 4.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 12.40% to Rs 113.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 129.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

