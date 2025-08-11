Morganite Crucible (India) standalone net profit declines 26.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.84% to Rs 42.54 crore

Net profit of Morganite Crucible (India) declined 26.96% to Rs 5.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.84% to Rs 42.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 42.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.42.5442.9021.4625.1511.2012.678.4310.725.777.90

