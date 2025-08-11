EL Forge standalone net profit declines 15.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.09% to Rs 20.61 crore

Net profit of EL Forge declined 15.22% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.09% to Rs 20.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.20.6117.024.125.930.850.930.390.460.390.46

