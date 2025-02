Lahoti Overseas standalone net profit rises 27.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.63% to Rs 100.24 crore

Net profit of Lahoti Overseas rose 27.15% to Rs 4.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 10.63% to Rs 100.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 112.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.100.24112.167.233.426.795.216.184.584.593.61

