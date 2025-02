Riba Textiles standalone net profit rises 10.81% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.32% to Rs 75.69 crore

Net profit of Riba Textiles rose 10.81% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 34.32% to Rs 75.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 56.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.75.6956.359.018.895.154.072.872.472.051.85

