F Mec International Financial Services standalone net profit rises 15.79% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of F Mec International Financial Services rose 15.79% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 67.50% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1.340.8064.9367.500.610.520.590.510.440.38

