F Mec International Financial Services standalone net profit rises 15.79% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 9:25 AM IST
Sales rise 67.50% to Rs 1.34 crore

Net profit of F Mec International Financial Services rose 15.79% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 67.50% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.340.80 68 OPM %64.9367.50 -PBDT0.610.52 17 PBT0.590.51 16 NP0.440.38 16

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

