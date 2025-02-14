F Mec International Financial Services standalone net profit rises 15.79% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 67.50% to Rs 1.34 croreNet profit of F Mec International Financial Services rose 15.79% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 67.50% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.340.80 68 OPM %64.9367.50 -PBDT0.610.52 17 PBT0.590.51 16 NP0.440.38 16
